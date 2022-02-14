Dane Co. Sheriff, DA urge board to approve plan to upgrade ‘harsh and inhumane’ jail

by Eric Franke

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement leaders are stepping up their push for a new Dane County jail.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and District Attorney Ismael Ozanne spoke Monday, asking the County Board to approve extra spending for the project during their next meeting on Thursday night.

They say the jail is doing exactly what it was designed to do in the 1950s: be harsh and inhumane. But criminal justice has changed since then, and 2022 is much different.

County supervisors are going to consider $24 million in additional funding for the new jail. Ozanne is pushing for a new jail that focuses on a humane approach to rehabilitation — something he says even crime victims want.

RELATED: Dane County jail consolidation budget debate continues, new idea proposed

The sheriff calls the current facility borderline unconstitutional.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We must not lose sight that our top priority is to have a safe and humane facility that is sustainable and focuses on rehabilitation. Everything else comes second to that,” Sheriff Barrett said.

Ozanne says there is a need for some individuals to be incarcerated, but rehabilitation will help prevent future offenses.

“We now know better how to address and how to help rehabilitate individuals who come into the criminal justice system, and because we now know better, we must do better,” Ozanne said.

A total of $150 million has already been approved for the jail, but rising construction costs have pushed it well above original estimates. That’s where the extra $24 million comes in — county supervisors are set to consider that extra funding at its meeting on Thursday night.

In recent months, the board has considered scaling back the project. If no agreement is reached, we could end up seeing this on a referendum during the November election.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.