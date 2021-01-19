Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney to retire

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Mahoney

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney has officially announced his retirement from law enforcement.

A news release Monday night said Mahoney will retire in May. He was elected to the position in 2006 and has been an officer for 41 years, with 40 of those years being with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

“My 41-years in law enforcement, the past 14 as Dane County Sheriff, have been a true labor of love for my community and the citizens we serve,” Mahoney said in a statement. “I strive every day to make someone’s life better and to earn the trust of the communities we serve. There have been days of extreme heartbreak and days filled with great rewards. I just hope I’ve made a difference.”

Since Mahoney plans to retire before his four-year term concludes, Gov. Tony Evers will be in charge of appointing a replacement.

During his tenure, Mahoney has been involved in local, statewide and national committees and boards. He also serves as the President of the National Sheriff’s Association.

The release said he “looks forward to spending more time with his family and continuing to be involved in community-based efforts to advance law enforcement and criminal justice reforms.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.