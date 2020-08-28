Dane Co. Sheriff: Bomb threat at Middleton gas station cleared

Matthew Clark by Matthew Clark, Logan Rude

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Authorities responded Friday morning to a bomb threat near a Middleton gas station.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was directed at the Kwik Trip near the corner of Mineral Point and Pioneer roads.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, inclduig a bomb detection K-9 responded to the threat.

K9 on scene still. Employees just got the clear to go back in though. pic.twitter.com/DjDBQJQtxd — Leah Linscheid (@news3leah) August 28, 2020



Authorities evacuated the area as the K-9 unit worked to clear the area. No evidence of explosives was found.

The scene has since been cleared and citizens are able to return.

The area has been cleared. https://t.co/L9Kwcnsje1 — Dane County Sheriff (@DaneSheriff) August 28, 2020

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

