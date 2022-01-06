Dane County sets single-day record with nearly 2K new cases

MADISON, Wis. — For the third time in a week, Dane County confirmed a record number of single-day COVID-19 cases, according to the latest update from Public Health Madison & Dane County’s data dashboard.

The latest update shows 1,939 cases were added to the dashboard on Wednesday. The current weekly case rate is 1,226.6 per 100,000 residents.

The county’s seven-day new case average continues to climb as well; it now sits at 1,229.

Community COVID-19 transmission remains high, according to PHMDC, though the state’s Department of Health Services lists activity as critically high in Dane County and every surrounding county.

RELATED: Madison hospitals at full capacity as COVID-19 continues to surge countywide

Thursday morning, representatives from Madison’s three major hospitals announced that each provider has reached full capacity.

Despite the continued increase in cases, the Madison Metropolitan School District will return to in-person learning on Monday as planned. The district temporarily delayed students’ return from winter break and moved to virtual learning for two days.