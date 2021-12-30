Dane County sets record for single-day COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

MADISON, Wis. — For the second day in a row, public health officials have reported recording-breaking COVID-19 case counts in Dane County.

The latest data from Public Health Madison & Dane County’s data dashboard shows a staggering 1,298 people tested positive on Wednesday. Dane County’s previous single-day record for new cases was set yesterday when PHMDC reported 721 new cases.

Prior to this week’s record-breaking case counts, Dane County’s previous record for single-day totals was 682. That record was set in mid-November 2020, during the state’s then-most serious surge.

The news comes as Wisconsin reported 7,772 new cases of the virus, marking the state’s third-highest single-day total for new cases. Dane County’s new cases accounted for nearly 17% of the state’s total case count.

PHMDC officials have been overloaded with COVID-19 testing appointments in the wake of the holidays. Sara Schwartz, PHMDC’s testing supervisor, said public health had to add just shy of 100 weekly appointments the week before Christmas to help meet demand. Those appointments filled up almost immediately.

“We were booked all last week and we were booked all this week; Tuesday of next week is already booked and Wednesday is getting very close,” Schwartz said.

According to PHMDC’s data, a total of 129 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon. Ten of those patients were admitted within the past day.