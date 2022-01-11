Dane County sets new single-day COVID-19 case record

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. – Dane County set a new single-day COVID-19 case record Monday.

Data from Public Health Madison & Dane County shows that 2,127 new cases were recorded on January 10, more than any previous day.

The previous record was 1,988 cases, set on January 7.

Nearly 88,000 people currently have COVID-19 in the county, according to PHMDC, and nearly 200 people are in a Dane County hospital with the virus.

Two more people died of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 398.

Dane County’s current weekly case rate per 100,000 people is 1,599.1.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.