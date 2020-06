Dane County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing in Dane County. After weeks of manageable case counts, numbers are on the rise throughout the state. Dr. Jeff Pothof joins Live at Four to talk about the recent spike in coronavirus cases throughout Dane County and discuss other COVID-19 headlines.

