Dane County sees biggest increase of COVID-19 cases since March, announces 1 new death

Matthew Clark by Matthew Clark

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Health Officials have announced the biggest jump in new cases of COVID-19 since March.

On Wednesday, officials with Public Health Madison & Dane County announced 25 more people had tested positive for the virus.

As of this morning, there are 655 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dane County, up 25 from yesterday’s update. Seven of these new positives are from the community test site, 7 are from congregate living facilities, and 11 are from other sites — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) May 27, 2020

It’s the county’s biggest jump since March 25 when 26 people tested positive.

In the county, 655 people have tested positive for the virus, but 408 of them have since recovered.

Health officials Wednesday also announced another person had died from the virus.

Twenty-seven people have died in Dane County due to the virus.

Two more Dane County residents were also admitted to the ICU on Tuesday and 29 people are in the hospital, the most since mid-April.

The increase in positive cases comes as more people in the county have access to testing.

On Tuesday, 512 people were tested in Dane County.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 16,000 people in Wisconsin had tested positive for COVID-19 and 520 had died.

