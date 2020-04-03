Dane County sees another COVID-19 death as state numbers pass 1,800

Matthew Clark by Matthew Clark

MADISON, Wis. A fourth person has died of the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus in Dane County.

Public Health Madison & Dane County announced the death Friday morning on their website.

Officials also announced eight more cases of the virus in Dane County, bringing the state total to at least 1,830 confirmed cases.

Also Friday, The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner announced six more deaths bringing the counties total to 24.

The medical examiner is also investigating three other deaths for possible connections to the virus.

The majority of the cases the medical examiner is investigating are people identifying as black or Hispanic.

Only three of the deaths in Milwaukee County have been people who identified as white.

With Dane County and Milwaukee County’s additional deaths, Wisconsin has seen at least 44 deaths related to COVID-19.

Comments

comments