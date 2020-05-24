Dane County restaurants prepare to reopen at limited capacity

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– Some restaurants in Dane County are taking the holiday weekend to prepare to reopen for dine-in service on Tuesday.

As part of phase one of Forward Dane, restaurants are allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity.

Nonno’s Risortante Italiano is planning to reopen with safety accommodations, including enforcing safe seating and social distancing.



“We have to be seating every other table, making sure that the customers are six feet apart from one another,” Owner Juan Murillo said.

Employees will wear masks in the dining area and take precautions while serving customers.

“The restaurant business should always be sanitizing and making sure that they’re doing things as clean as possible. So, to us, this is just being more precautions when we are handling food, when we are taking care of our customers,” Murillo said.

At Nonno’s, guests will have the option to eat on traditional dinnerware or use plastic or paper plates and utensils.

The bread basket will also be served differently until things are safer.

“Here at Nonno’s, we are going to be taking everything serious,” Murillo said. “We’ll make sure that every employee follows procedures to make every customer who walks through the door safe.”

Nonno’s will continue to fill take-out orders for customers who don’t feel ready to dine-in.

