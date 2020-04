Dane County reports new death due to COVID-19; total at 16

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County reported another death related to COVID-19 overnight Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 16. Wisconsin has reported 186 deaths statewide as of Thursday morning.

This comes after two more deaths were reported Wednesday in Dane County. The total number of confirmed cases in Dane County remains at 350.

