Dane County reporting more than 300 positive coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is reporting 303 positive cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday morning.

That’s an increase of 11 positive cases since Monday afternoon.

Public Health Madison Dane County releases the total number of confirmed cases at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

The majority of positive cases are impacting residents between 20-44 years of age.

Eleven people have died as a result of coronavirus complications in Dane County.

More than 5,200 tests have been administered in the county.

