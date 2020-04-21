Dane County reporting 388 confirmed coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

MADISON, Wis. — Six more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dane County between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Dane County is reporting 388 confirmed cases of the virus.

Public Health Madison Dane County releases the total number of cases at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Twenty Dane County residents have died from complications of the virus.

Health care workers had administered nearly 7,700 coronavirus tests.

