Dane County reporting 357 confirmed coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is reporting 357 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning.

This is an increase of 5 cases since Thursday afternoon.

Public Health Madison Dane County releases the total number of confirmed cases at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Seventeen Dane County residents have died from complications of the virus.

Nearly 7,000 coronavirus tests have been administered in the county.

