Dane County reporting 350 confirmed coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is reporting 350 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Public Health Madison Dane County releases the total number of confirmed cases at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Thirteen Dane County residents have died from complications related to coronavirus.

More than 6,500 coronavirus tests have been administered in the county.

