Dane County reporting 316 confirmed coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is reporting 316 positive cases of coronavirus as of Friday morning.

Public Health Madison Dane County releases the total number of confirmed cases at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

The majority of people impacted are between 20-44 years of age.

Twelve people have died as a result of coronavirus complications in Dane County.

More than 5,800 tests have been administered in the county.

