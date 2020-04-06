Dane County reporting 287 positive coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is reporting 287 positive cases of coronavirus as of Monday morning.

Public Health Madison Dane County releases the total number of confirmed cases at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

This is an increase of seven cases since Sunday afternoon. Nearly half of all cases are impacting residents between 20-44 years of age.

Nine people have died as a result of coronavirus complications in Dane County.

More than 5,000 tests have been administered to Dane County residents, according to public health officials.

