Dane County reporting 234 positive coronavirus, 3 deaths

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is reporting 234 positive cases of coronavirus as of Thursday morning.

Public Health Madison Dane County releases the total number of confirmed cases daily at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through a special COVID-19 data dashboard.

Since Wednesday afternoon, two additional cases were reported in Dane County. The majority of cases are impacting people between 20-44-years-old.

Three people have died in Dane County due to complications from the coronavirus. All three people were over the age of 65.

