Dane County Regional Airport officials say number of travelers, parking revenue down 95%

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County airport has seen a 95% decrease in number of travelers and parking revenue in the last month.

Airport director Kim Jones said this didn’t just happen overnight and that the decrease has been gradual.

Jones also said that the total number of flights has also significantly decreased as more as more flights get canceled.

During the week of March 8, there were 388 scheduled flights. Last week, starting on April 5, there were only 169 scheduled flights.

Jones said that there are flights that have anywhere from 0-20 passengers.

Jones said that even the flights with no passengers will still fly to their scheduled destination because the airport needs to have enough flight activity to be eligible for federal financial help.

Transportation Security Administration reports that the total number of travelers in the nation has significantly decreased as well. On March 1, there were more than 2 million travelers. Yesterday, there were only 90,000.

