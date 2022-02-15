Dane County Regional Airport expects increased traffic for Spring Break

by Kyle Jones

Courtesy of Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Regional Airport is gearing up for increased traffic as Spring Break approaches, airport officials announced.

“We’re excited to have an increase in travel options as we go into this year’s spring break season,” Marketing and Communications Director Michael Riechers said in a statement Tuesday. “More frequent flights, bigger planes, and more non-stop destinations are a benefit to everybody.”

The airport offers 16 non-stop destinations, up from 11 last year. The airport also said airplanes servicing Dane County will have increased seat capacity.

DCRA will offer non-stop service to Miami, Las Vegas, and Orlando this year.

