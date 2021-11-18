Dane County purchases land to expand Ice Age Trail

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

VERONA, Wis. — While there’s no shortage of walkable trails and outdoor recreation spaces in Dane County, area residents will soon have another option for exploring the outdoors.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi — joined by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, City of Verona Mayor Luke Diaz, Town of Verona Chair Mark Geller and other local leaders — announced Thursday that the county has purchased a 40-acre parcel of land to expand the county’s access to the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.

The trail was designated a National Scenic Trail by Congress in 1980 and is one of only 11 in the country. The county, in conjunction with other governmental units and the Ice Age Trail Alliance, works to acquire more land to preserve the region’s glacial landscape.

“We are excited to form this partnership on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail to increase outdoor recreation opportunities and continue our efforts to preserve Dane County’s natural resources,” Parisi said. “This effort will help even more Dane County residents connect with the outdoors and immerse themselves in our expansive system of trails.”

The newly purchased parcel features mature woodlands, rolling geography, and a couple of small ponds. County officials said the land will provide options for a trailhead, parking and land preservation within the Ice Age Trail corridor project area.

Dane County, the cities of Madison and Verona, the Town of Verona, and the Ice Age Trail Alliance partnered to acquire the land.

The parcel costs $2,700,000; the county plans to contribute $1,660,000 and hold a fee title to roughly 80% of the property; the City of Madison will contribute $540,000 for the purchase price and will annex and hold fee title to approximately 20% of the northern portion of the property based on its contribution. The city’s 20% ownership will be restricted by a trail and conservation easement held by the county.

“The City of Madison has the honor of being the largest municipality the Ice Age Trail passes through. This property adds nearly 40 acres to the Ice Age Trail corridor and is an important collaboration with Dane County, the City of Verona and the Town of Verona,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “The land’s topography includes ridges and kettle ponds that provide very diverse habitats for a range of plant and animal species and connects to the 38 acres in the existing Moraine Woods Conservation Park located on the Johnstown Moraine. I’m so pleased we can be a part of preserving this land and making it accessible for the public to enjoy.”

The land purchase is the latest example of Parisi’s efforts to conserve area lands. He included $300,000 in his recently signed 2022 budget to finalize work on the Badger Mill Creek and realignment of the Ice Age Trail.

