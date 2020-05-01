Dane County plans to hire 8 people for public health department with federal dollars

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison and Dane County have come up with a plan for some of the federal money the county will get from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

Dane County is slated to get $694,068, according to a joint news release from the City of Madison and Dane County Wednesday. A portion, $250,000, will go to support people in isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The remaining funding will go toward eight new positions at Public Health Madison and Dane County: two public health nurses with an emphasis on infection control, four disease intervention specialists to do contact tracing, and two communications positions to support tailored messaging and outreach. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the new communications staff will focus on bilingual communication.

“Our public health department has done a phenomenal job responding to this pandemic, but we have a long way to go. This funding gives them some much needed resources and tools to continue to respond to, and contain, COVID-19”- @DaneCoJoe https://t.co/mQHUz9QPW9 — Mayor of Madison (@MayorOfMadison) April 29, 2020

Rhodes-Conway said the extra resources will be a big help because right now people at the public health department have had to focus all their energy on COVID-19, and this should free them up to help with the other efforts in the department.

“We really need to be able to ease off of that and try and bring other services back to a more normal level,” she said. “In order to do that we need to dedicate more specific resources.”

According to the news release, the funding will have to be approved by both the city and the county. Pending this, the funding is anticipated to be effective June 1.

Rhodes-Conway said she still hopes the federal government will pass more funding for cities.

She warned about millions in lost revenue the city will have to make up for in the budget.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments