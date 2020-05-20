Dane County parks installing accessible piers

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Image shows part of the shoreline at Babcock County Park in Dane County. Dane County Parks

MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County parks will be accessible to more people this year due to new accessible piers.

According to a news release, as part of a multi-year project at Babcock County Park, parks staff and private fundraising from the Foundation for Dane County Parks recently installed two refurbished piers with handrails at the boat landing along the Yahara River.

The release said another accessible pier is planned for Salmo Pond County Park near Black Earth Creek in Cross Plains.

Officials believe the accessible piers are critical during the coronavirus pandemic when the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges people to fish closer to home rather than travel around the state.

Other accessibility improvements have been proposed at Fish Camp County Park, Lussier County Park and others, which would include vehicle parking and paths providing barrier free access to new accessible piers, kayak landings, restrooms and seating.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the county’s 2019 budget advanced a multi-year program to create accessible shoreline fishing at county parks. The program’s funding was doubled to $200,000 in the 2020 budget.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments