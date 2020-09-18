Dane County Parks hold ‘Volunteer Work Day’

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Parks held a ‘Volunteer Work Day’ today to gather native seeds at their Badger Prairie County Park Shelter and Pheasant Branch Conservatory locations.

“The environment does a lot for us…this is just a really good way to give back to the land,” said Dane County Parks Naturalist Lars Higdon, who led volunteers.

The goal is to restore hundreds of acres in Dane County to healthy, natural environments. Organizers said buying seeds would cost far too much, but collecting is free, having gathered about 1800 pounds of seeds last year.

“That had a value of about 600,000 dollars we estimated, so that’s just very expensive to purchase,” Higdon explained.

The county changes the spot from which it collects seeds each time. This year, seeds will end up on about 150 acres of land.

“Through that we restore the land, bring back biodiversity, habitats for pollinators and other wildlife, help sequester carbon, clean storm water and just create really pretty aesthetically pleasing recreation areas throughout our communities,” Higdon said.

The county has recently purchased 160 acres of land on the Pheasant Branch Conservatory in hopes of restoring it in the next four years.

Volunteers must sign up in limited numbers online due to coronavirus concerns. Seed collection days like this one will be held through the end of October.

