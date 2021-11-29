Dane County opens dog park at Anderson County Farm Park
Posted:
MADISON, Wis. – A new dog park in Oregon is complete, Dane County officials announced Monday.
The 35-acre park, located at Anderson Farm County Park, features hiking trails, a separate small dog area, and an edible orchard.
There is also a parking lot with electric vehicle charging stations.
A newly paved trail connects the area with Arthur Sholts Memorial Woods as well as South Main Street.
“This new dog park will provide visitors and their furry friends a new location to exercise and take in the outdoors,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement.
Officials said this is the eighth off-leash dog park in the county.
A permit is required to bring your dog to the park.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.