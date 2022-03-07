Dane County offering free tax preparation help

by Kyle Jones

Shutterstock

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is offering free tax preparation help by appointment through April 15.

Appointments can be scheduled at the Richard Dilley Tax Center here.

“Making sure people file for all the credits available to them can mean a few thousand extra dollars in their pockets,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Monday. “The Richard Dilley Tax Center’s volunteers will guide residents through the process and make sure they don’t miss out on a potential refund.”

The center has moved locations to 2238 Park Street in Madison. Appointments are in-person with a certified, volunteer tax preparer.

