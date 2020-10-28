Dane County names new director for Department of Public Safety Communications

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Wednesday the new director for the county’s Department of Public Safety Communications.

Luis Bixler was a former supervisor for the county’s 911 center and named 911 Telecommunicator of the Year for the state of Wisconsin in 2009. According to a news release, Bixler also served as Secretary for the state’s Association of Public Safety Communications Officials and a Public Safety Communications Center liaison to the Madison Police Department.

Bixler’s first official day as director will be Nov. 22.

The 911 center dispatches 68 Dane County police, fire and emergency medical services agencies and receives over 400,000 calls per year.

