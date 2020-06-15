Dane County moves into Phase 2 of reopening Monday, boosting capacity limits

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is officially entering “Phase 2” of its “Forward Dane” reopening plan Monday.

As of 8 a.m., most restaurants, gyms, and retailers will be able to operate at 50% capacity.

Outdoor gatherings of 100 people will also be allowed, as long as people maintain social distancing. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people with social distancing.

K-12 and secondary schools are also allowed to operate under Phase 2, and playgrounds will now be open.

County health officials announced the move to Phase 2 on Friday. The entire “Forward Dane” plan is available online.

Health officials will evaluate their nine gating criteria in two weeks to determine whether the county can move on to Phase 3, which would boost occupancy limits to 75%. If or when Dane County reaches Phase 3, it won’t be able to move into Phase 4 until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

