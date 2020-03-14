Dane County Medical Examiner releases name of Windsor crash victim

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

VILLAGE OF WINDSOR, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name Saturday of the person who died Friday.

According to a release, Danny Lee Ranck Jr., 38, of DeForest, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash around 10:07 a.m. Friday.

Officials said the crash happened on County Highway V near Wernick Road in the Village of Windsor.

The release said the death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments