Dane County Medical Examiner identifies victims of fatal crash on Northport Drive

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the four people who were killed in a fatal single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Northport Drive on Friday.

According to a news release, 24-year-old Deakarr D. Jackson Williams, 26-year-old Johnathan C. Moore, 26-year-old Richard James IV and 22-year-old Marquise D. Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Autopsies revealed that all four victims died from injuries they suffered in the crash.

The crash was reported around 11:48 p.m.

Officials said additional testing is underway.

The Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments