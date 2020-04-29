Dane County, Madison announce nearly $700,000 in COVID-19 relief budget amendments

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison and Dane County announced changes to their 2020 budgets to support COVID-19 response efforts on Wednesday.

According to a news release, an additional $694,068 will include $250,000 to support people who are in isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The city and county are using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to make it possible.

The release said the funding will also create eight staff positions, including two Public Health Nurse positions with an emphasis on infection control and four Disease Intervention Specialist positions to do contact tracing.

Officials said the funding will also building “community resilience,” through the creation of two infection control practitioner positions who will provide in-person expertise for infection control and mitigation within facilities serving vulnerable populations.

The amendments must be approved by both the City of Madison and Dane County.

The release said the funding is expected to be effective June 1.

