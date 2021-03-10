Dane County leaders say they view increase in violence as a public health crisis

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders are shifting their efforts to prevent violence in the community by treating it as a public health issue.

Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Wednesday a new five-year plan to reduce violence by focusing on evidence-based goals and strategies. The report, A Roadmap to Reducing Violence, outlines five key goals to address ongoing violence in the community: understanding community violence using data, supporting community engagement with children, youth and families, fostering strong neighborhoods, increasing intervention for people affected by violence, and strengthening community efforts to address it.

Each of the five included goals is further expanded in the report with detailed strategies and objectives to focus on.

Aurielle Smith, director of policy, planning and evaluation for PHMDC, said the plan will work hand-in-hand with the county’s existing anti-violence infrastructure.

“We know that the risk factors and root causes of violence are complex and require multiple strategies to prevent and address violence,” said Aurielle Smith, Director Policy, Planning and Evaluation for Public Health Madison & Dane County. “This plan doesn’t replace existing violence prevention work and initiatives happening across our community; it is meant to provide unity in approach and action.”

According to the report, violence has risen significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said fighting violence as a public health issue is vital because it highlights how disparities and inequities in the community.

“We know that violence is inherently linked to societal inequities and preventing violence includes investment in efforts to address health, racial, and gender inequities,” Rhodes-Conway said. “A public health approach is especially valuable because it understands this interconnectedness.”

PHMDC was first tasked with creating a public health approach to violence in 2018. In the years since, PHMDC has worked to build relationships with community organizations invested in combatting the issue.

“Madison & Dane County violence prevention partners have long spoken of being ‘silo-ed’ in our work; this comprehensive plan gives direction and shared strategies to work together,” Executive Director of the Focused Interruption Coalition Anthony Cooper said.

PHMDC leaders said they plan to work with data specialists in the coming months to develop a plan for evaluating the metrics. Leaders will also reconvene the Madison Dane County Violence Prevention Coalition to work on implementing the steps in the roadmap. PHMDC said leaders plan to hire two new positions to add to the organization’s violence prevention unit.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.