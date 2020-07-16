Dane County leaders address recent uptick in gun violence, difficulties in contact tracing efforts

MADISON, Wis. — In a virtual press conference Thursday, Dane County leaders addressed a number of topics, including the recent uptick in gun violence and difficulties in contact tracing efforts.

Interim Police Chief Vic Wahl said the department has responded to 17 shots fired calls in the past week. Ninety-nine shell casings have been recovered from those incidents.

Wahl said in total this year, police have responded to 126 shots fired calls, recovering around 460 shell casings. Wahl said that is almost more than the total number in all of 2019.

“The MPD violent crime unit is leading the investigation into these incidents,” he said. “We are continuing to do what we can do hold people accountable for this type of violence in our community and also take steps to prevent future violence and to intervene when we have the capacity to do so.”

Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich addressed the recent issues they’ve been having with getting people to cooperate with contact tracing efforts. Heinrich said they’ve had trouble getting people to get in touch with people or get them to tell them who they have been in contact with and where they’ve been.

Heinrich said, “We have had some experiences where some folks have been less likely to tell us who they’ve been in contact with or where they think they may have been. We have been doing a lot of outreach to this population.”

Heinrich said they are also working with the University of Wisconsin to support messaging on the importance of contact tracing. Heinrich said they have seen some improvements and hope they continue to see more in order to get a better handle on the virus.

Madison’s City Clerk Mary Beth also spoke about the upcoming elections at the press conference. Beth says they still plan to have 89 polling places in the August primary and 92 polling locations for the November election. The city needs help in recruiting poll workers and polling locations. Beth said they are offering a bonus pay of $8.17/hour on top of the regular $13.62 base pay.

Beth also said Dane County will offer curbside voter registration for those who do not have the capability to register online for the upcoming elections.

