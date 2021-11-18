Dane County law enforcement recover 40+ shell casings from scene of overnight shooting

by Logan Rude

BURKE, Wis. — Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 40 shell casings from the scene of a shooting in Burke just before midnight on Wednesday.

Authorities said the shooting happened near Congress Avenue and Burke Road.

Everyone involved in the shooting had left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said no injuries were immediately reported. The sheriff’s office didn’t get any reports of property damage either.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

