Dane County Late Winter Market is canceled, a local food pick-up to replace it

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– Dane County’s Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill is closed indefinitely due to COVID-19, but they’re coming up with other ways for customers to get their fresh products.



Starting next week, Dane County Farmer’s Market will pilot a local food pick-up on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A list of farmers participating and their products can be found on the Dane County Farmer’s Market website. Customers can pre-order and pay online. There will be a drive-up and a pedestrian pick-up lane.

“For the forseeable future, we can say there won’t be markets again as we know it, because they’re just not safe for the public or for our vendors to have that many social interactions,” Market Manager Sarah Elliott said.

Farmers are also launching home delivery systems where people can order their products, and farmers will drop them off at the door.

