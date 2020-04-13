Dane County landfill to receive first load of biogas this week

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

The offloading station was part of a larger project to process the County’s landfill biogas for pipeline injection.

MADISON, Wis. — The renewable natural gas offloading station at the Dane County landfill will receive its first load of biogas this week, according to a news release.

Dane County officials said the biogas will come from a digester that collects methane from manure. Once the biogas reached the landfill, it will be injected into the interstate transmission pipeline so it can be used as renewable fuel.

“We are thrilled to reach this milestone at the Dane County landfill,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “It took a lot of hard work and dedication from our staff and industry partners to see this through to the end. It is exciting to see this effort shape the industry. We look forward to the positive impact it will have on our clean lakes efforts, as well as the local economy.”

According to the release, collecting the methane from the manure helps reduce the amount of methane that is let into the air reduces harmful runoff to lakes and streams.

The renewable natural gas offloading station at the Dane County landfill is the first of its kind in the country. The stations will give biogas producers greater access to the pipeline, the release said.

Agriculture makes up more than 30% of total methane emissions. By using the gas as a renewable fuel, each trailer that comes to the Dane County offloading station will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the release said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments