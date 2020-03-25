Dane County Jail using germ-deactivating UV technology during pandemic

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Jail is testing new technology that deactivates germs using light in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the jail obtained two Skytron UV emitters Monday on loan for testing.

The devices are typically used in a medical setting to emit germ-deactivating UV energy, and are effective on both contaminated air and surfaces, Schaffer said.

“This is a significant step in protecting both inmates, deputies and other staff against the spread of COVID-19,” according to the release.

Some staff have already been trained on the devices, which can also be used to sanitize work areas and vehicles, officials said. The sheriff’s office said it is training additional staff to use the emitters so they can be utilized 24/7. The sheriff’s office doesn’t own the devices.

“The health and safety of all our staff and community is of the utmost importance to me and our leadership team,” Mahoney said in a statement. “We will continue to look for ways to help our people do their jobs in these uncertain times.”

Mahoney also said he is working to get as many inmates as possible released from the jail to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to inmates and staff.

As of Wednesday, the jail’s under-roof population is 562, in comparison to 746 on March 10, according to the release. The sheriff’s office has 74 inmates at home on GPS monitoring.

