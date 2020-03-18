Dane County Jail to give inmates two free phone calls per week

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that it will be giving inmates two 15-minute phone calls per day.

The change comes after the jail suspended all in-person visits.

The calls will be provided by ICS Solutions, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

