Dane County Jail inmate found unresponsive, revived with Naloxone

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Deputies and jail nursing staff provided life-saving help to a 22-year-old inmate early Sunday morning after the man was found unresponsive on his bunk.

According to a new release, other inmates alerted Dane County Sheriff’s Department deputies that a male inmate wasn’t waking up. Officials said jail medical staff found the man in distress on his bunk. Staff administered two doses of Naloxone and the man responded immediately.

The inmate was transfered to a local hospital, medically evaluated and returned to the jail a while later.

Officials said the 22-year-old was being housed in the Public Safety Building after his arrest a few hours earlier.

