Dane County jail consolidation budget debate continues, new idea proposed

by Tahleel Mohieldin

Madison, Wis. – As two proposals for the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project make their way through the committee process, one county leader is asking the Sheriff and board to consider a third option that would keep the project under budget.

In a letter to Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Dane Co. Board of Supervisors Chair Analise Eicher said their paths are limited if the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t budge on their original proposal – calling for a reality check.

“Everything up to this point has indicated that this project as it is currently designed will not come in under budget, even that change order would not likely come in under budget,” Eicher said.

The original proposal, Resolution 320, would close the City-County Building and Ferris Center and build a new seven-story facility behind the Public Safety Building in downtown Madison with 922 beds.

That plan, however, is currently $24 million over budget, a cost overrun the Sheriff’s Office attributes to rising construction costs caused by the pandemic.

RELATED: ‘Inhumane, borderline unconstitutional’: Dane Co. Sheriff weighs pricy alternative as new jail plans creep forward

Eicher wants Sheriff Barrett and others involved in the project to consider building a four-story tower with minimal renovations to the PSB in an effort to bring costs down.

“Looking at how any number of these things play out legislatively and knowing that we still have this goal of providing a safe facility,” she explained.

Eicher’s unofficial plan would still close the severely outdated building, but Sheriff Barrett said there isn’t enough information available on the new idea and he’s not ready to abandon the original proposal.

“I will fight for a facility that provides them with humanity with dignity and respect and the opportunity to rehabilitate,” he said. “Until there is additional information that sends us in a different direction, I’m going to go with the 10-plus years of studying.”

Sheriff Barrett also went on to add that he doesn’t intend to fill 922 beds, but the additional space allows them to manage jail residents more humanely and move them based on their gender and behavior classification.

Eicher, meanwhile, is looking to other avenues around reform to manage the jail population like the Crisis Triage Center and the Madison CARES program — both aimed at diversion, which she said should lower the jail population.

Sheriff Barrett said those reforms take time and any delay only prolongs the suffering of those using facilities he considers inhumane and borderline unconstitutional.

“We are all one wrong decision away from being incarcerated,” he said. “People do make mistakes, and those mistakes do not define who they are or who they’re going to be in the future.”

There is another official option the board is considering: Resolution 319, a collaboration between Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office to bring the project closer to the approved $150 million budget at 6 floors and 794 beds, with room for expansion in the future.

RES-320 and RES-319 will next be considered by the Personnel and Finance Committee, and depending on action there, they could make it before County Supervisors.

Should they then fail to come to an agreement, they could choose to leave the decision to the public via a referendum in November.

A more accurate look at the budget for both resolutions will be available with cost estimates at 95 percent in August, which is also the deadline for the referendum.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.