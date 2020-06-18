Dane County Jail adds decontamination system to protect against COVID-19

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has added a decontamination system to the Dane County Jail to protect inmates, deputies and staff against the spread of COVID-19.

The sheriff’s department has purchased an AeroClave unit that can decontaminate surfaces, cells and rooms in the jail. The news release said the equipment was requested by Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney as part of the 2020 budget.

“The health and safety of all our staff, inmates and community is of the utmost importance to me and our leadership team,” Mahoney said. “We will continue to look for ways to help our people do their jobs in these uncertain times.”

Officials said the environmentally friendly unit will supplement the Skytron UV Emitters that the jail have used since March.

