‘Dane County is grieving with you’: Dane Co. leader offers condolences in COVID death of Brown Co. teacher

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BAY PORT, Wis. — A teacher at a Brown County high school has died from the coronavirus.

According to a letter from Bay Port High School that was obtained by WLUK-TV, the teacher died around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday “following a brief hospitalization related to COVID-19.”

The statement from the school identified the teacher as Heidi Hussli.

“This news is heart-wrenching to all of us who have known Heidi,” school leaders wrote. “Her positivity and passion for her students and her craft left a lasting mark on our school community.”

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released a statement Thursday afternoon offering his condolences following the news of Hussli’s death.

“I read with deep sorrow this afternoon news of the passing of a Wisconsin teacher due to Covid19,” Parisi said. “Our hearts go out to her family and the students and staff whose countless lives she impacted as an educator. Dane County is grieving with you.”

Parisi went on to say he’s concerned “these tales of needless tragedy are only the beginning” as COVID-19 cases continue to climb throughout the state.

“No case, illness, or death can ever be discounted or diminished,” Parisi said. “This virus is real and has very real impacts.”

