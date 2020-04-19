Dane County invests over $1.8 M to homelessness services since beginning of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Sunday that the county has invested more than $1.8 million to support individuals who are experiencing homeless, according to a news release.

Officials said they have provided support to help provide people with hotel rooms, food services and hygiene products as the pandemic continues.

“We are committed to helping our most vulnerable residents receive the support and shelter they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Limiting the spread of the coronavirus is our top priority, and these efforts have helped us flatten the curve in our community. A huge thank you goes out to our staff and community partners who have worked to carry out these efforts.”

More than 300 people have been relocated to more than 180 hotel rooms in the area, according to the release.

Officials have also partnered with the city of Madison and local groups to provide assistance for the community.

Parisi also said this investment is expected to continue increasing as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

