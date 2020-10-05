Dane County investing more than $800,000 in new Center for Black Excellence and Culture

Rendering of the future Center for Black Excellence and Culture on Madison's south side

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is investing funds to build the Center for Black Excellence and Culture on Madison’s south side.

On Monday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced he is putting $810,000 into the 2021 budget to help organizers pursue and acquire land for the center.

According to a news release, the goal for the center is to “foster a sense of community and family, celebrate and teach about impactful Black culture, help nurture and develop Black business and community leaders, connect employers with talented Black professionals, and become a new cultural landmark along the Beltline corridor.”

The release said Wisconsin is regularly named as one of the worst states for racial inequality, with Dane County’s racial disparities being among the state’s most extreme.

“South Madison when I was going up had a reputation that it was South Madison. When you look at what’s happening with the Urban League of Greater Madison, the Goodman campus of Madison College, and now we bring what we believe will be a crowning jewel of culture and celebration to this hub, all show we believe that this is going to be the most beautiful, decorated and exciting entrance into our city,” said Reverend Dr. Alex Gee, who made the announcement alongside Parisi.

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture will be located on 3.5 acres of the 700 block of West Badger Road and situated in the historic Black neighborhood of South Park Street.

The non-profit The Center for Black Excellence and Culture was formed to raise the capital for the project, provide development and fiduciary oversight during construction, and provide governance oversight of The Center once completed.

