Dane County increases pandemic support funding for small business due to huge demand

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Saturday that more funds will be made available for small businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program launched with $250,000 available for local businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic. Parisi said the fund will now have $800,000 worth of grants to give to local businesses in need.

The program received 800 grant applications in one day, according to a news release.

“I’m pleased to be able to increase funding for the Dane County Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program to help more small businesses stay afloat during this challenging time,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “We want local businesses to know we stand with them and support them. We encourage small business owners throughout Dane County to apply for this funding to help retain employees and cover expenses.”

Officials said that increasing the program’s budget will allow more local businesses to stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis.

Applications for the grant will be accepted through June 15.