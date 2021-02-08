Dane County increasing indoor gathering limits under new public health emergency order

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County leaders are easing restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings under a new public health emergency order that goes into place later this week.

Emergency Health Order #13 goes into effect on Wednesday and is similar to the order currently in place. It will expire on March 10.

Public health officials are changing the gathering limit sizes based on whether food or drink will be offered.

An indoor gathering offering refreshments is limited to 25 people. But this limit is increased to 50 people if no food or drinks are offered. Outdoor gatherings offering food and drinks will be limited to 100 people. The cap will sit at 150 people when refreshments are not offered.

Currently, Public Health Madison & Dane County has a 10-person limit on indoor gatherings and a 50-person limit on those taking place outdoors. These limits are in place through Tuesday.

The new order also eases restrictions when it comes to sports. Games and competitions are allowed for all sports. Individuals must wear facing coverings in most of these situations, according to PHMDC. Physical distancing is required, except when an individual is actively participating in the sport.

Sports that cannot maintain physical distancing at all times are limited to 25 people indoors and 100 people outside. All sports must have a hygiene policy, cleaning policy and protective measure policy in place.

Gyms are allowed to remain open at 50% capacity. More people will be allowed to participate in group exercise classes, as long as gathering limit rules are followed. All activities that are sports must follow the specific rules, outlined above, in place for sports teams.

Businesses are limited to 50% of approved building capacity limits. Temporary retail stores are now allowed up to 50% of approved capacity limits under the new order.

Salons and spas must limit business to 50% of approved building capacity. Work stations must be spaced at least 6 feet apart from one another.

Indoor dine-in capacity is limited to 25% of approved seating capacity levels. Indoor seating at taverns is still not allowed at this time.

Religious worship services are exempt are exempt from gathering limits.

The new order still requires people to wear face coverings in public spaces.

Violation of the emergency order could result in a $1,000 fine, according to the City of Madison.

The public health orders will continue to be issued in 28 day increments, which is two incubation periods of COVID-19 illness, and are developed in response to the latest local data.

