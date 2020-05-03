Dane County increases funding for small business grants by $10 million

FITCHBURG, Wis.– Dane County is adding $10 million to the Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program, bringing the total to $10.8 million, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Any legitimate small business in Dane County is eligible to apply for the grant, with the possibility of receiving between $1,000 and $50,000, according to the application.

“Our local businesses need help now, and we are here to do everything in our power to help them and their employees survive this unprecedented crisis,” Parisi said.

Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray said he is grateful for the additional support for small businesses, but while $10 million seems like a lot of money, it doesn’t even scratch the surface to fill all needs.

“The last time I added it up last week, it was over $27 million worth of requests that we had,” Murray said. “Obviously, we don’t have that kind of money.”

Even though businesses might not receive their entire request, Connie Smith said local businesses should still ask for what is needed.

“Local businesses, if you have not yet applied for this grant, apply. Even if you apply and you want the moon and you don’t get it, if you get something. It’s something,” Smith said.

Smith is the President and Co-Owner of Ward-Brodt Music in Fitchburg. She said she applied for the grant and received a small amount of funding that will help cover a variety of expenses.

“I am just overwhelmed with the support that Dane Buy Local and Dane County has done for small businesses,” Smith said.

The application can be found on the front page of the Dane Buy Local website. Applications will be reviewed by a committee and accepted until June 15, although the date could change depending on how long funding lasts.

