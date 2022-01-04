Dane County identifies victim in fatal Stoughton apartment shooting

by Kyle Jones

STOUGHTON, Wis. – The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of a teenager who was shot and killed at a Stoughton Apartment on New Year’s Eve.

Fredrick Davis Jr., 19, of Beloit died of his wounds at a local hospital.

According to police, Davis was shot in the chest by another 19-year-old man at an apartment complex on 336 Olson Court just after 5 p.m. on December 31.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody later that day. His name has not been released.

