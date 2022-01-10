Dane County identifies four who were killed in fatal crash with two semis

by Kyle Jones

freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. – The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the four people who were killed in a crash last week.

Officials said a van was pulling over to assist a disabled vehicle on I-39/90/94 when it was struck by two semi-trucks on the night of January 6.

RELATED: 4 dead in Thursday night crash on Interstate 39/90/94

All four of the van’s occupants were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

On Monday, the Medical Examiner identified the victims as Ryan Murch, 39, of Wisconsin Dells; Shawn Thurston, 26, of Wisconsin Dells; Alexis Hudson, 36, of Lyndon Station; and David Celmer, 18, of Lyndon Station.

Officials said all four victims died from injuries sustained in the crash. The drivers of both semis were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.