Dane County Humane Society provides pet food, vet services to those in need

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society has provided more than 2,000 pounds of pet food to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, through its Pets for Life program.

The program targets underserved communities where resources are limited or non-existent, according to Pets for Life Coordinator Abbi Middleton. Currently, Pets for Life focuses specifically on the 53713 zip code in Madison and the Allied Drive neighborhood. Roughly 27 percent of residents in that area live below the poverty level, making it difficult for people to access proper pet wellness information, Middleton said.

The program promotes the understanding that a lack of financial means does not equate to a lack of love felt or provided for a pet, Middleton said.

“The human-animal bond is so important, especially in these stressful times, that we really want to make sure we are here to provide families with resources to keep animals in their loving homes,” Middleton said.

Pets for Life also provides telemedicine services to pet owners and other wellness supplies.

